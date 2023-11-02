Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 2
The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2), who have dropped four in a row, on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN.
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Lightning 4, Blue Jackets 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-165)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning are -3-3 in overtime games as part of a 4-2-3 overall record.
- In the four games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 1-0-3 record (good for five points).
- Tampa Bay finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).
- The Lightning are 4-1-2 in the seven games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 10 points).
- In the four games when Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up five points after finishing 2-1-1.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Tampa Bay is undefeated (3-0-0, six points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 1-2-3 to record five points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|7th
|3.56
|Goals Scored
|2.56
|26th
|15th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|24th
|23rd
|29.6
|Shots
|32.4
|11th
|31st
|35.7
|Shots Allowed
|32.7
|25th
|3rd
|33.33%
|Power Play %
|16.13%
|18th
|8th
|86.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.87%
|10th
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
