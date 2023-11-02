The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2), who have fallen in four in a row, on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-165) Blue Jackets (+140) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been a moneyline favorite five times this season, and have gone 3-2 in those games.

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

The Lightning have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In six of nine matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 32 (8th) Goals 23 (24th) 28 (14th) Goals Allowed 30 (21st) 10 (4th) Power Play Goals 5 (19th) 3 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (9th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning score the eighth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 32 this season.

The Lightning rank 14th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (28 total) in NHL play.

The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +4.

