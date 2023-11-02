The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikita Kucherov, Ivan Provorov and others in this contest.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has scored 11 points in nine games (six goals and five assists).

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 8 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 2 1 3 6 vs. Canucks Oct. 19 2 0 2 7

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Brandon Hagel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Brandon Hagel has racked up 10 points (1.1 per game), scoring six goals and adding four assists.

Hagel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 30 1 1 2 3 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Canucks Oct. 19 0 1 1 1

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Brayden Point's 10 points this season have come via two goals and eight assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 1 1 2 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 vs. Canucks Oct. 19 0 1 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Provorov's zero goals and seven assists in nine games for Columbus add up to seven total points on the season.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Wild Oct. 21 0 1 1 0

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jack Roslovic Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Jack Roslovic is a key piece of the offense for Columbus with six total points this season. He has scored two goals and added four assists in eight games.

Roslovic Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Oct. 26 1 2 3 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Wild Oct. 21 1 0 1 8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.