Magic vs. Jazz November 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Thursday, November 2, 2023, the Utah Jazz (0-1) play the Orlando Magic (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSFL.
Magic vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, BSFL
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero put up 20 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 6.9 rebounds.
- Franz Wagner averaged 18.6 points last season, plus 3.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Markelle Fultz put up 14 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers last season were 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.
- Cole Anthony's stats last season were 13 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen's numbers last season were 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also sank 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples (seventh in NBA).
- Jordan Clarkson collected 20.8 points, 4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Walker Kessler's numbers last season were 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He made 72% of his shots from the field.
- John Collins averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.2 assists. He sank 50.8% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.
- Kelly Olynyk's numbers last season were 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He sank 49.9% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.
Magic vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Jazz
|Magic
|117.1
|Points Avg.
|111.4
|118
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|35.3%
|Three Point %
|34.6%
