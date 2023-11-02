The Orlando Magic (2-2) face the Utah Jazz (2-3) on November 2, 2023.

Magic vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Utah Jazz

Magic vs Jazz Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic shot 47.0% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Jazz allowed to opponents.

In games Orlando shot higher than 47.3% from the field, it went 23-18 overall.

The Jazz ranked fifth in rebounding in the NBA, the Magic finished 16th.

Last year, the 111.4 points per game the Magic scored were 6.6 fewer points than the Jazz allowed (118.0).

Orlando had a 13-7 record last season when putting up more than 118.0 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Magic played better at home last season, posting 114.3 points per game, compared to 108.5 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, Orlando ceded 1.5 more points per game (114.7) than when playing on the road (113.2).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Magic performed better in home games last season, sinking 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Magic Injuries