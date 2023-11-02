Markelle Fultz and his Orlando Magic teammates face off versus the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 118-102 loss to the Clippers (his previous action) Fultz produced 12 points.

Now let's dig into Fultz's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-122)

Over 11.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Over 3.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Looking to bet on one or more of Fultz's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz allowed 118 points per game last year, 24th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the NBA last season, giving up 43.5 per contest.

The Jazz allowed 25 assists per game last season (10th in the league).

In terms of three-point defense, the Jazz were 18th in the league last year, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Markelle Fultz vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 32 25 3 6 2 0 0 1/13/2023 29 8 1 6 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.