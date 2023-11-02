Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Pasco County, Florida is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Pasco County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Land O' Lakes High School at Pasco High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Dade City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hudson High School at Fivay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hudson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Villages High School at Wiregrass Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chiles High School at Sunlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesley Chapel High School at Mitchell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Trinity, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nature Coast Tech High School at Gulf High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
