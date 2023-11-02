The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jeannot stats and insights

Jeannot has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.