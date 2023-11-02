The Tampa Bay Lightning, Victor Hedman among them, face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Hedman are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Victor Hedman vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Hedman has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 24:20 on the ice per game.

Hedman has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hedman has a point in six of nine games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Hedman has had an assist in a game six times this year over nine games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Hedman's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hedman has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hedman Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 9 Games 3 9 Points 5 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 5

