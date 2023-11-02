Wendell Carter Jr. will take the court for the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Utah Jazz.

In his most recent game, a 118-102 loss versus the Clippers, Carter totaled seven points and eight rebounds.

In this article we will break down Carter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-125)

Over 10.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-108)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz allowed 118 points per contest last year, 24th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the NBA last year, giving up 43.5 per contest.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.

On defense, the Jazz gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, 18th in the NBA.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 30 19 10 3 2 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.