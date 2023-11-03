We have 2023 high school football action in Collier County, Florida this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

    • Collier County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Immokalee High School at Lely High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Naples, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Barron Collier High School at Gulf Coast High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Naples, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Palmetto Ridge High School at Golden Gate High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Naples, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ambassadors Christian Academy at St John Neumann Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Naples, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

