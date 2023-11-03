Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Hillsborough County, Florida this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Cambridge Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Carrollwood Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Bay High School at King High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plant City HS at Thomas Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chamberlain High School at Leto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Middleton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaither High School at Newsome HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lithia, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lennard High School at Armwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Seffner, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Alonso High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School - Tampa at Spoto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland Christian School at Strawberry Crest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Dover, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Braden River High School at T R Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steinbrenner High School at Riverview High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wharton High School at Hillsborough High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
