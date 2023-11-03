Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Lee County, Florida this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Lee County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Oasis High School at Saint Stephen's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.