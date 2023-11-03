Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Mater Academy High School at Somerset Academy

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 3

3:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Goleman High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School