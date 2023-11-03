Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Orange County, Florida, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Orange County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Freedom High School - Orlando at University High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wekiva High School at Apopka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Apopka, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osceola High School - Kissimmee at West Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orlando Christian Prep HS at Northside Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windermere Preparatory School at The First Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East River High School at Oak Ridge HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Nona High School at Maynard Evans High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgewater High School at Boone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dr. Phillips High School at Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colonial High School at Lake Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timber Creek High School at Cypress Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Moore High School at Kathleen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lake Butler, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
