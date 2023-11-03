Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Pinellas County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Keswick Christian High School at St. Francis Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Gainesville, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Orlando Christian Prep HS at Northside Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Cambridge Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Tampa, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gibbs High School at St. Petersburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seminole High School - Seminole at Pinellas Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Largo, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory at Lakewood High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Palm Harbor University HS at Dunedin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Dunedin, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Countryside High School at East Lake High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Osceola Fundamental High School at Hollins High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • Conference: 5A - District 9
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Largo High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

