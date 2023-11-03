Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Pinellas County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Keswick Christian High School at St. Francis Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orlando Christian Prep HS at Northside Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Cambridge Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gibbs High School at St. Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seminole High School - Seminole at Pinellas Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palm Harbor University HS at Dunedin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Dunedin, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Countryside High School at East Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osceola Fundamental High School at Hollins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Largo High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
