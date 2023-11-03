Polk County, Florida has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Polk County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Episcopal School of Jacksonville at Victory Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 3

6:55 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ambassadors Christian Academy at St John Neumann Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tohopekaliga High School at Haines City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Haines City, FL

Haines City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Community HS at Davenport High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Davenport, FL

Davenport, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Trenton High School at Tenoroc High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Wales High School at Bartow High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Bartow, FL

Bartow, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Moore High School at Kathleen High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland Christian School at Strawberry Crest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Dover, FL

Dover, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mulberry High School at Lake Placid High School