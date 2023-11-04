When the Florida Gators match up with the Arkansas Razorbacks at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our computer model predicts the Gators will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida (-3.5) Toss Up (49) Florida 27, Arkansas 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Florida vs. Arkansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gators have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

The Gators have covered the spread three times in seven games.

Florida has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Out of seven Gators games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Florida games average 49.1 total points per game this season, 0.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Razorbacks.

So far this season, the Razorbacks have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Arkansas has a 3-1 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 3.5 points or more.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Razorbacks' seven games with a set total.

The average over/under in Arkansas games this season is 3.6 more points than the point total of 49 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gators vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida 28 22.9 34.5 11 22 32 Arkansas 26.5 22.9 29.5 16 24 28.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.