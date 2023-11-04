Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Florida
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Week 10 college football lineup has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Florida State Seminoles and the Pittsburgh Panthers that should be of interest to fans in Florida.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week
Arkansas Razorbacks at Florida Gators
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida (-3)
Davidson Wildcats at Stetson Hatters
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Florida A&M Rattlers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Louis Crews Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Owls at UAB Blazers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-1)
South Florida Bulls at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Memphis (-13.5)
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-21.5)
UCF Knights at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCF (-3.5)
Miami Hurricanes at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (FL) (-6)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.