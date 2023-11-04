Florida State vs. Pittsburgh: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (8-0) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Panthers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 51.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Pittsburgh matchup in this article.
Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-21.5)
|51.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-21.5)
|50.5
|-1800
|+920
Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Florida State is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Seminoles have been favored by 21.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
Florida State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
