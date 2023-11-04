The Florida Gators (5-3) face a fellow SEC opponent when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Florida is totaling 411.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 52nd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Gators rank 34th, giving up 333.5 yards per game. Arkansas' offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, registering 305.9 total yards per game, which ranks 12th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 32nd with 333 total yards ceded per contest.

Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest

Florida vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Florida Arkansas 411.4 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.9 (125th) 333.5 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333 (28th) 140.4 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109 (114th) 271 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.9 (107th) 7 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 4 (130th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has recorded 2,102 yards (262.8 ypg) on 194-of-256 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson has racked up 520 yards on 94 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner. He's also caught 20 passes for 142 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Trevor Etienne has piled up 449 yards on 76 carries, scoring three times.

Ricky Pearsall's leads his squad with 723 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 catches (out of 65 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 37 passes while averaging 40.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Arlis Boardingham has a total of 219 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has racked up 1,547 yards on 65.3% passing while tossing 14 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 200 yards with one score.

Rashod Dubinion is his team's leading rusher with 79 carries for 260 yards, or 32.5 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

AJ Green has racked up 252 yards (on 42 carries) with two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong has racked up 520 receiving yards on 43 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Luke Hasz has caught 16 passes and compiled 253 receiving yards (31.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa's 21 grabs (on 43 targets) have netted him 217 yards (27.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

