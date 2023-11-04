The Florida Gators (5-3) host the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Arkansas is a 5.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 50.5.

Florida is compiling 411.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 52nd in the FBS. Defensively, the Gators rank 34th, surrendering 333.5 yards per game. Arkansas ranks 12th-worst in total yards per game (305.9), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 32nd in the FBS with 333 total yards surrendered per contest.

Florida vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Florida vs Arkansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida -5.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -225 +185

Florida Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Gators' offense struggle, ranking -17-worst in the FBS in total yards (442.7 total yards per game). They rank 101st defensively (430.3 total yards allowed per game).

Over the Gators' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 58th in scoring offense (33 points per game) and -69-worst in scoring defense (32 points per game surrendered).

While Florida's pass defense ranks -107-worst in passing yards allowed per game over the last three contests (301.3), it ranks 22nd-best on the offensive side of the ball (311 passing yards per game) during that stretch.

In terms of rushing offense, the Gators rank -20-worst with 131.7 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 96th by allowing 129 rushing yards per game over their last three tilts.

In their past three contests, the Gators have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Florida has hit the over in each of its past three games.

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gators have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Florida games have hit the over on four of seven occasions (57.1%).

Florida has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Florida has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gators have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has compiled 2,102 yards (262.8 ypg) on 194-of-256 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 520 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 142 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

This season, Trevor Etienne has carried the ball 76 times for 449 yards (56.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall's leads his squad with 723 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 receptions (out of 65 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has put up a 326-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 44 targets.

Arlis Boardingham has racked up 19 grabs for 219 yards, an average of 27.4 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Princely Umanmielen leads the team with three sacks, and also has six TFL and 26 tackles.

Shemar James, Florida's top tackler, has 50 tackles, five TFL, and one sack this year.

Devin Moore has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has four tackles and one pass defended to his name.

