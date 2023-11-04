The Orlando Magic, with Jalen Suggs, face the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Suggs tallied six points and four steals in his last game, which ended in a 115-113 win versus the Jazz.

With prop bets available for Suggs, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-128)

Over 10.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-145)

Over 2.5 (-145) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 116.6 points per game last season made the Lakers the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Lakers were 25th in the league last year, giving up 44.9 per contest.

The Lakers gave up 25.7 assists per contest last year (15th in the NBA).

The Lakers were the 18th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 26 15 8 2 3 0 1

