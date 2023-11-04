Lightning vs. Senators Injury Report Today - November 4
Heading into a Saturday, November 4 game against the Ottawa Senators (4-5) at Canadian Tire Centre, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-3-3) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Tyler Motte
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Thomas Chabot
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Mark Kastelic
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Ridly Greig
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Erik Brannstrom
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Artem Zub
|D
|Questionable
|Concussion
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning Season Insights
- With 34 goals (3.4 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's eighth-best offense.
- Tampa Bay has allowed 32 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in the league.
- Their +2 goal differential is 14th in the league.
Senators Season Insights
- The Senators score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (34 total, 3.8 per game).
- It has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +5.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lightning vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Senators (-120)
|Lightning (+100)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.