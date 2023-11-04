Two clubs on major runs will clash when the Ottawa Senators (three straight losses at home) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (four consecutive losses on the road) on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Date Home Away Result 10/15/2023 Senators Lightning 5-2 OTT

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning concede 3.2 goals per game (32 in total), 19th in the NHL.

The Lightning are ninth in the NHL in scoring (34 goals, 3.4 per game).

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 10 6 5 11 12 5 0% Steven Stamkos 8 4 6 10 3 2 46.7% Brandon Hagel 10 6 4 10 3 3 50% Brayden Point 10 2 8 10 2 3 50% Victor Hedman 10 1 8 9 6 1 -

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have given up 29 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.

The Senators' 34 total goals (3.8 per game) rank ninth in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 3.1 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.

Senators Key Players