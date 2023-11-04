The Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Brandon Hagel will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre.

Lightning vs. Senators Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov is among the top options on offense for Tampa Bay, with 11 points this season, as he has put up six goals and five assists in 10 games.

Hagel's 10 points this season, including six goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Tampa Bay.

This season, Tampa Bay's Brayden Point has 10 points, courtesy of two goals (sixth on team) and eight assists (first).

In the crease, Matt Tomkins has a record of 0-2-0 in two games this season, conceding 7 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 57 saves and an .891 save percentage, 47th in the league.

Senators Players to Watch

Vladimir Tarasenko is one of Ottawa's leading contributors with 10 points. He has scored three goals and picked up seven assists this season.

Stuetzle has chipped in with 10 points (two goals, eight assists).

Jakob Chychrun's total of nine points is via four goals and five assists.

Anton Forsberg's record is 2-1-0. He has given up eight goals (3.01 goals against average) and racked up 55 saves.

Lightning vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Senators Rank Senators AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 4th 3.78 Goals Scored 3.4 9th 21st 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.2 19th 4th 33.6 Shots 29.5 23rd 18th 30.7 Shots Allowed 34.9 30th 12th 21.95% Power Play % 30.3% 4th 20th 75.76% Penalty Kill % 88.46% 6th

