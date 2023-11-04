Can we count on Luke Glendening lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Glendening stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Glendening scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Glendening has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

