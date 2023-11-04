The Orlando Magic (1-0) go head to head with the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The matchup airs on BSFL and SportsNet LA.

Magic vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, SportsNet LA

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists last year.

Per game, Franz Wagner recorded 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also posted 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Markelle Fultz put up 14 points, 3.9 boards and 5.7 assists. He also drained 51.4% of his shots from the floor.

Wendell Carter Jr. averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists. He drained 52.6% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Cole Anthony posted 13 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis' numbers last season were 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 56.3% from the field.

LeBron James recorded 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists last season, shooting 50% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Christian Wood collected 16.6 points, 1.8 assists and 7.3 boards.

D'Angelo Russell posted 17.9 points, 3.1 boards and 6.2 assists.

Austin Reaves recorded 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Magic vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Magic Lakers 111.4 Points Avg. 117.2 114 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 47% Field Goal % 48.2% 34.6% Three Point % 34.6%

