How to Watch the Magic vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (3-2) go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) at Amway Center on November 4, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Magic vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Magic vs Lakers Additional Info
|Lakers vs Magic Injury Report
|Lakers vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Magic Prediction
|Lakers vs Magic Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 46% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- Orlando has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46% from the field.
- The Magic are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 29th.
- The Magic put up an average of 107.6 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 114.8 the Lakers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 114.8 points, Orlando is 2-0.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Magic averaged 114.3 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 108.5.
- The Magic conceded more points at home (114.7 per game) than away (113.2) last season.
- Beyond the arc, the Magic knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.7%) than at home (36.6%) too.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gary Harris
|Out
|Groin
|Markelle Fultz
|Questionable
|Knee
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.