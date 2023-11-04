The Orlando Magic (3-2) go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) at Amway Center on November 4, 2023.

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Magic vs Lakers Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 46% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Orlando has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46% from the field.

The Magic are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 29th.

The Magic put up an average of 107.6 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 114.8 the Lakers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.8 points, Orlando is 2-0.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Magic averaged 114.3 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 108.5.

The Magic conceded more points at home (114.7 per game) than away (113.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Magic knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.7%) than at home (36.6%) too.

Magic Injuries