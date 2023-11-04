AAC opponents will clash when the Memphis Tigers (6-2) meet the South Florida Bulls (4-4). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Memphis vs. South Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Memphis vs. South Florida?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Memphis 41, South Florida 20

Memphis 41, South Florida 20 Memphis has been favored on the moneyline a total of five times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, South Florida has been the underdog five times and won three of those games.

The Bulls have played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Memphis (-13.5)



Memphis (-13.5) Memphis has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

The Tigers have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Against the spread, South Florida is 4-3-0 this year.

The Bulls covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Memphis vs. South Florida matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (68.5)



Under (68.5) Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 68.5 points in a game just once this season.

In the South Florida's eight games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 68.5.

Memphis averages 36.8 points per game against South Florida's 28, totaling 3.7 points under the matchup's total of 68.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Memphis

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.2 53.2 60.3 Implied Total AVG 33.3 30.3 35.5 ATS Record 2-4-1 0-2-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 2-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

South Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.4 59.8 62.5 Implied Total AVG 34.9 36.7 33.5 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-1 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.