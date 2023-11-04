Miami (FL) vs. NC State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Miami Hurricanes (6-2), with college football's ninth-ranked run defense, square off versus the NC State Wolfpack (5-3) and their 25th-ranked run D on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Hurricanes are 4-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. NC State matchup.
Miami (FL) vs. NC State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (FL) vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-4)
|45.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-4.5)
|45.5
|-184
|+152
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Miami (FL) vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Hurricanes have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
- NC State has covered twice in seven games with a spread this year.
- The Wolfpack have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
