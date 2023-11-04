The Miami Hurricanes (6-2), who have college football's ninth-ranked rush defense, play the NC State Wolfpack (5-3) and their 25th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Hurricanes are 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 44.5 points for the outing.

Miami (FL) has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (19th-best with 456.1 yards per game) and total defense (23rd-best with 321.5 yards allowed per game) this year. With 25.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, NC State ranks 82nd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 47th, giving up 22.8 points per game.

Miami (FL) vs. NC State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Miami (FL) vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (FL) -5.5 -110 -110 44.5 -105 -115 -225 +180

Miami (FL) Recent Performance

The Hurricanes have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, registering 373.3 total yards per game during that stretch (-56-worst). They've been better defensively, ceding 410 total yards per contest (92nd).

Despite having the 85th-ranked scoring offense over the last three contests (29.3 points per game), the Hurricanes rank -35-worst in scoring defense over that time frame (29 points allowed per game).

Despite having the 105th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (235 passing yards per game), Miami (FL) ranks -78-worst in pass defense over that time frame (275.3 passing yards surrendered per game).

The Hurricanes have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three contests, averaging 138.3 rushing yards per game over that stretch (-14-worst). They've been more competent defensively, allowing 134.7 rushing yards per game (107th-ranked).

Over their past three games, the Hurricanes have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Miami (FL) has hit the over.

Week 10 ACC Betting Trends

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 5.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Miami (FL) games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (71.4%).

Miami (FL) has put together a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Miami (FL) has gone 1-1 (75%).

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has 1,884 yards passing for Miami (FL), completing 70% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has 454 rushing yards on 74 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Donald Chaney Jr. has carried the ball 73 times for 375 yards (46.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's team-leading 648 yards as a receiver have come on 57 receptions (out of 75 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has hauled in 36 receptions totaling 495 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colbie Young has been the target of 42 passes and racked up 32 receptions for 429 yards, an average of 53.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Rueben Bain Jr. paces the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has three TFL and 19 tackles.

Miami (FL)'s tackle leader, James Williams, has 37 tackles and one interception this year.

Te'Cory Couch has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 23 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended.

