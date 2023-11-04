Nicholas Paul will be among those in action Saturday when his Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. If you're thinking about a bet on Paul against the Senators, we have plenty of info to help.

Nicholas Paul vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:26 per game on the ice, is -1.

In four of 10 games this season, Paul has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Paul has registered a point in a game four times this year over 10 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Paul has had an assist twice this year in 10 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Paul's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Paul has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Paul Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 10 Games 4 7 Points 1 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

