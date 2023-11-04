Will Nick Perbix find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Perbix stats and insights

Perbix is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Senators this season in one game (one shot).

Perbix has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

