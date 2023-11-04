Can we expect Nikita Kucherov scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

Kucherov has scored in three of 10 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.

He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

