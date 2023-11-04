Lightning vs. Senators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 4
The Ottawa Senators (4-5) bring a three-game home losing streak into a matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-3-3), who have lost four straight on the road, on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Saturday's game.
Lightning vs. Senators Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Senators 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Senators (-120)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Lightning vs Senators Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have earned a record of -3-3 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 4-3-3.
- In the four games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.
- Tampa Bay has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Lightning have earned 10 points in their seven games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Tampa Bay has recorded a lone power-play goal in four games has a record of 2-1-1 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 3-1-0 (six points).
- The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in six games. The Lightning finished 1-2-3 in those matchups (five points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Senators Rank
|Senators AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|4th
|3.78
|Goals Scored
|3.4
|9th
|21st
|3.22
|Goals Allowed
|3.2
|19th
|4th
|33.6
|Shots
|29.5
|23rd
|18th
|30.7
|Shots Allowed
|34.9
|30th
|12th
|21.95%
|Power Play %
|30.3%
|4th
|20th
|75.76%
|Penalty Kill %
|88.46%
|6th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Lightning vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.