Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 4?
Will Steven Stamkos light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in three of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated one goal and four assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.