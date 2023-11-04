The Tampa Bay Lightning, Victor Hedman included, will play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Hedman's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Victor Hedman vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Hedman has averaged 24:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Hedman has scored a goal in one of 10 games this year.

Hedman has registered a point in a game six times this year over 10 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Hedman has an assist in six of 10 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Hedman goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hedman has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hedman Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 10 Games 4 9 Points 4 1 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

