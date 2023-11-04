Week 10 CAA Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Looking to see how the three games with CAA teams played out in Week 10 of the college football slate?. Read on for the top performers and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Campbell vs. North Carolina | Towson vs. NC A&T | Villanova vs. New Hampshire
Week 10 CAA Results
North Carolina 59 Campbell 7
- Pregame Favorite: North Carolina (-38.5)
- Pregame Total: 68.5
North Carolina Leaders
- Passing: Drake Maye (16-for-23, 244 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Omarion Hampton (15 ATT, 144 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Bryson Nesbit (10 TAR, 6 REC, 78 YDS)
Campbell Leaders
- Passing: Hajj-Malik Williams (25-for-37, 185 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Williams (11 ATT, 51 YDS)
- Receiving: Ezeriah Anderson (13 TAR, 9 REC, 102 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|North Carolina
|Campbell
|594
|Total Yards
|287
|318
|Passing Yards
|185
|276
|Rushing Yards
|102
|0
|Turnovers
|3
Towson 42 NC A&T 32
- Pregame Favorite: Towson (-6.5)
- Pregame Total: 45.5
Towson Leaders
- Passing: Nathan Kent (18-for-28, 263 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Devin Matthews (17 ATT, 98 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Lukkas Londono (10 TAR, 6 REC, 126 YDS)
NC A&T Leaders
- Passing: Eli Brickhandler (10-for-16, 181 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Kenji Christian (22 ATT, 140 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Amonte Jones (8 TAR, 5 REC, 98 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|NC A&T
|Towson
|501
|Total Yards
|442
|248
|Passing Yards
|263
|253
|Rushing Yards
|179
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Villanova 45 New Hampshire 33
- Pregame Favorite: Villanova (-1.5)
- Pregame Total: 58.5
Villanova Leaders
- Passing: Connor Watkins (15-for-25, 188 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jalen Jackson (19 ATT, 145 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Rayjoun Pringle (4 TAR, 4 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)
New Hampshire Leaders
- Passing: Max Brosmer (27-for-40, 259 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Dylan Laube (19 ATT, 132 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Laube (10 TAR, 10 REC, 75 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|New Hampshire
|Villanova
|388
|Total Yards
|436
|259
|Passing Yards
|188
|129
|Rushing Yards
|248
|4
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's CAA Games
New Hampshire Wildcats at Monmouth Hawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Kessler Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
William & Mary Tribe at Hampton Pirates
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Armstrong Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
North Carolina A&T Aggies at Rhode Island Rams
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Meade Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Towson Tigers at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Villanova Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Campbell Fighting Camels
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Albany (NY) Great Danes at Stony Brook Seawolves
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Elon Phoenix at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
