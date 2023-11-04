The college football season rolls on into Week 10, which includes three games involving schools from the Ivy League. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ivy League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Yale Bulldogs at Brown Bears 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Harvard Crimson at Columbia Lions 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cornell Big Red at Pennsylvania Quakers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!