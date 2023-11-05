Following three rounds of play in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Matt Kuchar is in the lead (-19). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship

Start Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET Venue: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par/Distance: Par 72/7,452 yards

Par 72/7,452 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

World Wide Technology Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Matt Kuchar 1st -19 65-65-67 Camilo Villegas 1st -19 64-64-69 Erik van Rooyen 3rd -18 68-64-66 Mackenzie Hughes 4th -17 71-65-63 Justin Suh 4th -17 66-65-68

Want to place a bet on the World Wide Technology Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

World Wide Technology Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 12:31 PM ET Hole 10 J.J. Spaun (-4/71st), Troy Merritt (-4/71st) 12:20 PM ET Hole 10 Cameron Young (-5/70th), Ryan Armour (-4/71st) 12:09 PM ET Hole 10 Paul Haley (-6/67th), K.H. Lee (-6/67th), Isidro Benitez (-6/67th) 11:58 AM ET Hole 10 Keith Mitchell (-7/62nd), Jason Dufner (-7/62nd), Sebastián Vázquez (-7/62nd) 11:47 AM ET Hole 10 Lucas Glover (-8/59th), Russell Knox (-7/62nd), Kelly Kraft (-7/62nd) 11:36 AM ET Hole 10 Vince Whaley (-9/52nd), Brian Stuard (-8/59th), Chase Johnson (-8/59th) 11:25 AM ET Hole 10 Austin Cook (-9/52nd), Martin Laird (-9/52nd), Adam Svensson (-9/52nd) 11:14 AM ET Hole 10 Hayden Buckley (-9/52nd), Austin Smotherman (-9/52nd), Chez Reavie (-9/52nd) 11:03 AM ET Hole 10 Roberto Díaz (-10/37th), Stephan Jaeger (-10/37th), Nicolas Echavarria (-10/37th) 10:52 AM ET Hole 10 Justin Lower (-10/37th), Matti Schmid (-10/37th), Peter Malnati (-10/37th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.