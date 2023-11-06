The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 41.4% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 44.9% the Golden Gophers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Bethune-Cookman had a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.9% from the field.

The Golden Gophers ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wildcats ranked 211th.

The Wildcats averaged only 3.1 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Golden Gophers allowed (71.0).

Bethune-Cookman went 5-3 last season when it scored more than 71.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

Bethune-Cookman averaged 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 away.

At home, the Wildcats conceded 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 79.6.

At home, Bethune-Cookman sunk 7.8 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Bethune-Cookman's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (34.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule