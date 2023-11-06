Monday's contest that pits the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) versus the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) at Williams Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-63 in favor of Minnesota, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Minnesota Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 76, Bethune-Cookman 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Bethune-Cookman vs. Minnesota

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-13.5)

Minnesota (-13.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

Last season Bethune-Cookman averaged 67.9 points per game (274th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 75.0 points per contest (311th-ranked).

The Wildcats ranked 303rd in the country with 29.3 rebounds per game, but they allowed 34.5 rebounds per game, which ranked 16th-worst in college basketball.

Bethune-Cookman put up 11.3 assists per game, which ranked them 313th in college basketball.

The Wildcats were 212th in college basketball with 12.1 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 95th with 13.0 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wildcats ranked 237th in the country with 6.8 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 75th with a 36.1% shooting percentage from downtown.

Last season Bethune-Cookman allowed 7.6 three-pointers per game (230th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 35.5% (288th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Bethune-Cookman took 67.5% two-pointers (accounting for 71.6% of the team's baskets) and 32.5% from beyond the arc (28.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.