How to Watch the Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The UCF Knights will begin their 2023-24 season against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 60.7 points per game last year were just 1.5 fewer points than the 62.2 the Knights gave up to opponents.
- Bethune-Cookman went 7-6 last season when allowing fewer than 60.6 points.
- Last year, the Knights recorded 60.6 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 64.6 the Wildcats allowed.
- When UCF put up more than 64.6 points last season, it went 7-1.
Bethune-Cookman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/15/2023
|Iona
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
