Cole Anthony's Orlando Magic take the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on November 4, Anthony produced 14 points in a 120-101 win versus the Lakers.

With prop bets in place for Anthony, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Mavericks allowed 114.1 points per game last season, 16th in the league.

The Mavericks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

Conceding an average of 24.9 assists last season, the Mavericks were the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

The Mavericks gave up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game last year, best in the NBA in that category.

