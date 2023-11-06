How to Watch Florida vs. Loyola (MD) on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Florida Gators (0-0) go up against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Florida vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network+
Florida Stats Insights
- Last season, the Gators had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.2% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Greyhounds' opponents made.
- Florida went 8-1 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Gators were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Greyhounds finished 306th.
- Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Gators recorded were only 0.6 more points than the Greyhounds allowed (70.6).
- Florida went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.
Florida Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Florida played better at home last year, averaging 75.9 points per game, compared to 64.9 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Gators were better at home last year, giving up 67.1 points per game, compared to 69.9 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Florida made 2.2 more threes per game (7.6) than in road games (5.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (25.7%).
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/10/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
