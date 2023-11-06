The Florida Gators (0-0) go up against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Stats Insights

Last season, the Gators had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.2% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Greyhounds' opponents made.

Florida went 8-1 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Gators were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Greyhounds finished 306th.

Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Gators recorded were only 0.6 more points than the Greyhounds allowed (70.6).

Florida went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Florida played better at home last year, averaging 75.9 points per game, compared to 64.9 per game in road games.

Defensively the Gators were better at home last year, giving up 67.1 points per game, compared to 69.9 when playing on the road.

In home games, Florida made 2.2 more threes per game (7.6) than in road games (5.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (25.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Upcoming Schedule