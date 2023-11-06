The Florida State Seminoles battle the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State vs. Charleston Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers put up an average of 53.4 points per game last year, 13.5 fewer points than the 66.9 the Seminoles allowed.

Charleston Southern went 5-16 last season when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

Last year, the Seminoles scored 79.3 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 70.2 the Buccaneers gave up.

Florida State went 21-5 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

The Seminoles shot 39.5% from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.

The Buccaneers shot 16% from the field, 23.4% lower than the 39.4% the Seminoles' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Schedule