How to Watch the Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, November 6, with the Maple Leafs having dropped four consecutive games.
You can watch on ESPN+ and BSSUN as the Maple Leafs play the Lightning.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 (F/OT) TOR
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have given up 36 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in scoring (40 goals, 3.6 per game).
- Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|11
|7
|9
|16
|12
|5
|0%
|Brayden Point
|11
|5
|9
|14
|2
|3
|50.5%
|Victor Hedman
|11
|2
|9
|11
|8
|3
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|9
|4
|7
|11
|3
|2
|47.6%
|Brandon Hagel
|11
|6
|4
|10
|4
|3
|50%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs rank 18th in goals against, conceding 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.
- The Maple Leafs rank 16th in the NHL with 35 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|11
|6
|9
|15
|3
|9
|0%
|Auston Matthews
|11
|11
|4
|15
|6
|12
|48.6%
|Mitchell Marner
|11
|4
|9
|13
|10
|9
|0%
|John Tavares
|11
|5
|7
|12
|6
|9
|62.2%
|Morgan Rielly
|11
|2
|6
|8
|11
|6
|-
