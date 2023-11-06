The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, November 6, with the Maple Leafs having dropped four consecutive games.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TOR

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 36 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 18th in the NHL.

The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in scoring (40 goals, 3.6 per game).

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 11 7 9 16 12 5 0% Brayden Point 11 5 9 14 2 3 50.5% Victor Hedman 11 2 9 11 8 3 - Steven Stamkos 9 4 7 11 3 2 47.6% Brandon Hagel 11 6 4 10 4 3 50%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs rank 18th in goals against, conceding 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.

The Maple Leafs rank 16th in the NHL with 35 goals scored (3.2 per game).

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players