The Orlando Magic (4-2) square off against the Dallas Mavericks (5-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSW.

Magic vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSW

BSFL and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 116 - Mavericks 109

Magic vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Magic (- 1.5)

Magic (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-6.4)

Magic (-6.4) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.9

The Magic have put together a 5-1-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-3-0 mark of the Mavericks.

Orlando (3-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (100%) than Dallas (1-1) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (50%).

Orlando and its opponents have exceeded the total 16.7% of the time this season (one out of six). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (five out of six).

The Magic have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-0) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Mavericks as a moneyline underdog (1-1).

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic are scoring 109.7 points per game this season (19th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived on defense, surrendering just 103.5 points per game (third-best).

Orlando ranks fifth-best in the NBA by pulling down 46.7 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks seventh in the league (41.7 allowed per contest).

The Magic are putting up 24.7 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Orlando ranks best in the NBA by forcing 17.2 turnovers per game. It ranks 19th in the league by committing 14.5 turnovers per contest.

While the Magic are in the bottom five in the NBA in treys per game with 10.2 (fifth-worst), they rank 24th in the league with a 32.4% three-point percentage.

