The Orlando Magic (4-2) play the Dallas Mavericks (5-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSW. The point total is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Magic vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -1.5 224.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando's games have gone over 224.5 points only once this season (in six outings).

Orlando has an average point total of 213.2 in its contests this year, 11.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Magic have put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread.

Orlando has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

Orlando has been at least a -115 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The Magic have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Magic vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 1 16.7% 109.7 231 103.5 219.7 221.3 Mavericks 5 83.3% 121.3 231 116.2 219.7 228

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic score 6.5 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Mavericks allow (116.2).

Magic vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Magic and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 5-1 3-0 1-5 Mavericks 3-3 1-1 5-1

Magic vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Magic Mavericks 109.7 Points Scored (PG) 121.3 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 103.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.2 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

